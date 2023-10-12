Community center in Williamson County expanding with help from grant money

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Williamson County group is adding some much-needed space to benefit the community.

Leaders at the Boyton Street Community Center say it’s 30 years in the making.

The expansion at the Boyton Street Community Center will be paid for with both a state grant and city funds.

The state awarded the community center $500,000 through the ARPA State Fiscal Recovery Fund Allocations Grant.

The total cost of the project is $1.2 million.

Leaders say that growth will help them better serve people here in Marion.

“It has been a long time coming for us to have this expansion, I know over the years it’s been over 30 years since we’ve had this existing building.”

Lisa Wilson is a co-chair member of the Boyton Street Community Center. She said the expansion will add just over 4,000 square feet to the center.

The expansion will include a multipurpose room. That room will include a basketball goal with a half court layout and also a layout for pickleball.

The center is also adding an extra bathroom and caterers’ kitchen.

“We’re just coming off of getting our numbers back up from COVID, so that kind of helps with the expansion cause we can bring more people in,” said Wilson.

The plan will allow for more room for the All Star Tutoring Program. That’s something Wilson said will allow students to get some of the energy out after a long school day.

“A lot of times if they have to stay inside it would give them an opportunity to still have some activities and have a good time before they leave for the day,” Wilson added.

Darrell Wimberly is also on the board. He said the changes will allow the facility to truly be a community center.

“This is going to be what it was designed to be, a community center. Not just an after school program, we would like to have more adult activities, especially with the expansion that we’re going to have, the addition we’re going to have,” he continued.

Wimberly said he hopes the community utilizes this space once it’s finished.

“So we’re looking forward to the community taking pride into having this place they can come and meet and have a good time together,” said Wimberly.

The expansion is expected to be finished by August 2024.

The Boyton Street Community Center is also looking for volunteers to help with it’s after school program.

You can click here for more information on how to reach out to the center.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.