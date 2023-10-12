Heartland Votes
Cold front moves in late tomorrow

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 10/12/23
By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw another very warm day across the area with lots of sunshine and southerly winds. We are seeing a few clouds this evening and this along with light southerly winds will keep temperatures well above average overnight. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with breezy southerly winds. We will see a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms late into the evening hours. The greatest chance for seeing rain will be across our northern counties. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. A strong cold front will move through the area late tomorrow evening bringing in much cooler weather for the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday along with mostly cloudy skies.

