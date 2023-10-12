Carbondale Police searching for missing woman

Heartland Votes
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult woman.

47-year-old Michelle Lee Green of Carbondale was last seen on October 10 in the 2400 block of West Main Street. She was last seen wearing a green tee shirt and gray sweatpants.

Green may be in a white Subaru with Indiana license plate TSD-128. The Police Department says she has a medical condition that places her in danger.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michelle Green is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department by calling 618-549-2121.

