Cape Girardeau Islamic Center transforms new mosque into forever home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s been nearly a year since the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau began holding prayers inside its new mosque.

The move came after an arsonist set fire to the old house of worship on West End back in 2020.

Since then, the focus has always been building back a place to gather.

It’s been quite a journey, and members of the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau tell me they’ve found peace in their new mosque.

They have transformed the building into their new home by adding windows, painting walls and even turning a meeting room into the mosque’s prayer hall.

Member Ahmad Sheikh says the journey to get to this point has not been easy.

”We were really hurt by the sad incident when our Islamic center was put on fire more than three years ago and we didn’t have a place to come together as community.” Sheikh said. “We still had a little small room to pray but in terms of having community events and Sunday school and other activities--that were severely affected. So, this opportunity came along and we have been renovating and restarting our programs and we’re really excited and happy to be here.”

The Islamic center still has a few renovations left and they hope it will be completed by the spring of 2024.

