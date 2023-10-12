Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Cape Girardeau Islamic Center transforms new mosque into forever home

Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau: New building a year later
By Breanna Harris
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s been nearly a year since the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau began holding prayers inside its new mosque.

The move came after an arsonist set fire to the old house of worship on West End back in 2020.

Since then, the focus has always been building back a place to gather.

It’s been quite a journey, and members of the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau tell me they’ve found peace in their new mosque.

They have transformed the building into their new home by adding windows, painting walls and even turning a meeting room into the mosque’s prayer hall.

Member Ahmad Sheikh says the journey to get to this point has not been easy.

”We were really hurt by the sad incident when our Islamic center was put on fire more than three years ago and we didn’t have a place to come together as community.” Sheikh said. “We still had a little small room to pray but in terms of having community events and Sunday school and other activities--that were severely affected. So, this opportunity came along and we have been renovating and restarting our programs and we’re really excited and happy to be here.”

The Islamic center still has a few renovations left and they hope it will be completed by the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
The crash occurred as one vehicle failed to yield and struck another.
Crash in New Madrid County kills one, injures another
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...
Authorities continue search for escaped inmate in western Kentucky
A missing southern Illinois woman has been found safe.
Missing Benton, Ill. woman found safe
A western Kentucky man was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after he was injured in a...
Man airlifted to Nashville, Tenn. after two-vehicle collision in western Ky.

Latest News

Following the attacks on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas—the impact of the war is being...
Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau speaks out on war in Israel
Cape Girardeau Islamic Center speaks on war in Israel.
Cape Girardeau Islamic Center speaks on war in Israel
A man from Collinsville, Illinois is in custody after shots were fired during an altercation in...
Collinsville, Ill. man arrested after shooting in Carbondale
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...
Authorities continue search for escaped inmate in western Kentucky