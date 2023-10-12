Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Boy, 8, saves enough money to put together elaborate Halloween display of his own

An 8-year-old boy in Detroit has saved up money for months for his own Halloween display. (Source: WDIV, JOLINE HOOSANG, CNN)
By Will Jones, WDIV
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - Halloween is around the corner and a young boy in Detroit has been saving his money since the summer getting ready.

Kingston Hoosang is 8 years old and loves Halloween.

“We always go around to surrounding neighborhoods and just check out the different displays,” Kingston’s mother Joline Hoosang said.

Last year, Joline Hoosang and her husband promised Kingston if he saved up his money, he could put up a Halloween display of his own at their home this year.

And he did just that after saving $345.

“We have been going to Home Depot literally every week checking to see what Halloween decorations they have been selling,” Joline Hoosang said.

The Hoosang family said their neighbors have taken notice of Kingston’s Halloween display that started taking shape in August.

Every morning, Kingston makes sure everything is in working order.

The 8-year-old’s family said they are happy to support him in making Halloween a memorable experience even though he can’t take part in some traditions of the holiday because of a medical condition preventing him from swallowing.

“Usually when Kingston goes trick-or-treating, he just gets candy he can’t eat. So, this allows him to continue to enjoy Halloween on his own terms,” Joline Hoosang said.

Kingston said he loves his Halloween display, especially when others get to enjoy it with him.

“I want people to feel happy,” Kingston said.

Copyright 2023 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred as one vehicle failed to yield and struck another.
Crash in New Madrid County kills one, injures another
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...
Authorities continue search for escaped inmate in western Kentucky
Police say the showroom window was damaged and they found a vehicle that was reported stolen...
Police investigating after 7 vehicles stolen from Cape Girardeau dealership; 1 in custody
According to the sheriff’s office, the search was in connection with missing 42-year-old Leah...
Human remains found during search in Bollinger Co.
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California

Latest News

Williamson County residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of...
Williamson County Fall Clean-up Day
Kenlake Foods announced it will be expanding its manufacturing operation in Calloway County.
Kenlake Foods to expand manufacturing operation in Calloway Co.
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., leaves after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans...
Hard-line Republicans won’t back Scalise for speaker and frustration grows as the House sits idle
GRAPHIC WARNING: This video contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers.
GRAPHIC: As Israel unleashes new airstrikes, Blinken vows US help to find Hamas-hostages