Williamson County Fall Clean-up Day

Williamson County residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of specific items, which includes recyclables, plastics, and more(WILX)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Illinois Board of Commissioners will be hosting a County Wide Fall Clean-up Day for Williamson County residents.

Held on October 21 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m., county residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of specific items. Verification of Williamson County residency will be required.

The event will be held at the Republic Services Herrin Transfer Station located at 12533 Bandyville Road. The following items will be collected:

  • MSW (Municipal Solid Waste)
  • Electronics
  • Tires (limited to four car tires only, no exceptions)
  • White Goods (Stoves, Refrigerators, Microwaves, Freezers, Dishwashers, Washing Machines/Dryers, Water Heaters, Furnaces, Air Conditioners, etc.)
  • Car Batteries (Automotive only, limited to one battery, no exceptions)
  • Recyclables
  • Plastics
  • Metal

The following items will NOT be accepted for collection:

  • No Yard Waste or Debris
  • No Medical/Sharps
  • No Chemicals
  • No Roofing Shingles
  • No Hazardous Waste
  • No Paint

