Warm weather through the end of the week. A few storms Friday.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. It took a while but we finally saw sunshine and warm temperatures across most of the Heartland. The warm weather will continue through Friday. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the middle 50s. For your Thursday we will see sunshine and very warm temperatures. Highs will approach 80 degrees in most areas. It will be very warm again on Friday but a cold front will move through late. We will see gusty southerly winds out ahead of this front. Highs will reach the upper 70s to around 80. We will see a few scattered showers and storms as this front moves through during the afternoon and evening hours.

