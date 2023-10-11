Vets Town Hall to be held in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - All Carbondale community members are invited to attend a Vets Town Hall at Carbondale Civic Center.

The Vets Town Hall will be held on Veterans Day, November 11, at 1 p.m. Veterans of any era who served in any capacity are invited to stand before their community and speak for up to ten minutes about what it was like to serve their country. Non-veterans are encouraged to attend and listen.

This event is non-political, and all perspectives are valued. There will be no question-and-answer or debate on American foreign policy. Attendees will be able to listen and learn about what it was like to serve in the wars this nation has chosen to fight.

The Vets Town Hall is free to attend. Veterans who would like to speak can indicate that when registering. Time permitting, veterans are also welcome to sign up to speak during the event itself. To RSVP for the event or for questions about the event, you can send an email to Levi Wampler at leviwam@gmail.com.

