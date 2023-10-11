Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Vets Town Hall to be held in Carbondale

Veterans of any era who served in any capacity are invited to stand before their community and...
Veterans of any era who served in any capacity are invited to stand before their community and speak for up to ten minutes about what it was like to serve their country.(Source: KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - All Carbondale community members are invited to attend a Vets Town Hall at Carbondale Civic Center.

The Vets Town Hall will be held on Veterans Day, November 11, at 1 p.m. Veterans of any era who served in any capacity are invited to stand before their community and speak for up to ten minutes about what it was like to serve their country. Non-veterans are encouraged to attend and listen.

This event is non-political, and all perspectives are valued. There will be no question-and-answer or debate on American foreign policy. Attendees will be able to listen and learn about what it was like to serve in the wars this nation has chosen to fight.

The Vets Town Hall is free to attend. Veterans who would like to speak can indicate that when registering. Time permitting, veterans are also welcome to sign up to speak during the event itself. To RSVP for the event or for questions about the event, you can send an email to Levi Wampler at leviwam@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in western Kentucky
A western Kentucky man was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after he was injured in a...
Man airlifted to Nashville, Tenn. after two-vehicle collision in western Ky.
A missing southern Illinois woman has been found safe.
Missing Benton, Ill. woman found safe
Brian Q. Herring was cited for domestic battery and resisting arrest.
Southern Ill. man cited for domestic battery, resisting arrest after barricading himself in bunker

Latest News

The events include a Trunk or Treat around the Lake at the Complex with many local businesses...
Multiple events to take place at Sikeston Recreation Complex on Saturday
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Officers arrested 24-year-old Jose Rojas-Villa of Collinsville, Illinois for Aggravated...
Man arrested after discharging firearm in Carbondale
Some of the bowls made by SIU Carbondale ceramics students and faculty that will go on sale...
SIU ceramics students, faculty help community with Empty Bowls project