U.S. Rep. Bost introduces bill to improve ATV access to Shawnee Trails

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Representative Mike Bost introduced legislation on Tuesday to expand access to certain trails in Shawnee National Forest for recreational ATVs, e-bikes and off-road vehicles.

According to a release from the representative’s office, the Shawnee TRAILS Act would designate at least 20 percent of the total number of trails in the forest for responsible recreational riding.

“I am fighting to protect southern Illinoisans’ right to access and enjoy one of our greatest natural treasures,” Bost said. “Most other national forests already allow motorized off-road vehicles on their trails, and the Shawnee should be no different. However, we’ll take special care to ensure the trails are properly protected and maintained, and that riders enjoy the privilege responsibly.”

Bost says this legislation will open the Shawnee to a whole new segment of visitors, including those with limited physical mobility.

