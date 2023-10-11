Heartland Votes
Two juveniles face burglary charges in Murray, Ky.

Two juveniles are facing charges after two separate burglaries in Murray, Kentucky.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles are facing charges after two separate burglaries in Murray, Kentucky.

According to a release from the Murray Police Department, officers responded to a burglary at a local business on Monday, October 9. The next day, while patrolling the area, an officer found another business that had been burglarized.

Through further investigation, detectives learned that both burglaries had been committed by the same two individuals. As a result of the investigation, two juveniles were charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

If you have any information about this investigation and would like to leave an anonymous tip, please contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500

