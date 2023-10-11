Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Taylor Swift set to conquer the box office with ‘The Eras Tour’

(Source: CNN, Taylor Swift, Universal Pictures, Parkwood Entertainment)
By David Daniel, CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift fans and theater owners are counting down to this weekend when the performer’s career-spanning concert arrives in movie theaters.

The singer’s late-August announcement that a film of her Eras Tour would hit theaters took everyone by surprise.

Box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian said fans immediately began buying advance tickets like it was a Taylor Swift tour.

“They had presales that were reported to be early on, within the first 24 hours, at about $29 million,” Dergarabedian said.

Several theater chains are reporting record pre-sales.

“Eras” isn’t the only major music tour headed to theaters.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce,” chronicling the tour that drew $2.7 million fans figures to bring more to theaters when it opens Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in western Kentucky
A western Kentucky man was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after he was injured in a...
Man airlifted to Nashville, Tenn. after two-vehicle collision in western Ky.
A missing southern Illinois woman has been found safe.
Missing Benton, Ill. woman found safe
Brian Q. Herring was cited for domestic battery and resisting arrest.
Southern Ill. man cited for domestic battery, resisting arrest after barricading himself in bunker

Latest News

The events include a Trunk or Treat around the Lake at the Complex with many local businesses...
Multiple events to take place at Sikeston Recreation Complex on Saturday
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt...
LIVE: FTC proposes a ban on ‘junk fees’ and says hidden charges push up prices
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
Israel urges residents in the north to shelter after ‘hostile aircraft’ enter from Lebanon
The scene of a fatal shooting at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, Indiana...
Confrontation led to fatal shooting at private party at Pennsylvania community center, police say