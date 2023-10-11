Southeast Mo. State students launch limited edition Hawk Sauce

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students at Southeast Missouri State University launched a limited edition Hawk Sauce.

It’s part of a marketing class with the hospitality management program.

The limited edition sauce celebrates Southeast’s 150th anniversary and features notes of honey in addition to lime and Fresno chili peppers.

“So, we had three days of prep,” explained student Anna Schallom. “First we had to make the hot sauce and, before that, we had to prep the peppers, which involved us just getting a shipment of peppers and cutting them up and we left all of the seeds in them because we wanted it to be a hot sauce. Then the final step in production was bottling them and putting the labels on and that’s the final product.”

As students, it’s good to get the hands-on experience.

“In a marketing class, it’s kind of tricky to be able to put that into real-life practice if you’re not used to it,” student Grace Manor said. “So, when we do this, we get to go through all the aspects of production, of marketing our product, which is the main focus, and then also just being able to learn, have hands-on experience while we’re in school still and then being able to take it out into the real world.”

Students will be selling the limited edition honey Hawk Sauce at the SEMO Block Party on Friday, October 13. It will then be available throughout the year at the Hospitality Student Association.

The hot sauce was first launched by students in the hospitality program in 2019. They also sell a green version of the hot sauce.

