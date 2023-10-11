SIU ceramics students, faculty help community with Empty Bowls project

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Ceramics students and faculty at Southern Illinois University of Carbondale will be helping the community through the Empty Bowls project.

The event returns to the Neighborhood Co-op Grocery in the Murdale Shopping Center on West Main Street on Saturday, October 14. It will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or as long as the bowls last.

According to a release from SIUC, students and faculty will create 150 to 200 handmade ceramic bowls, which can be bought for $15 to $20 each and then filled with a ladle of warm soup donated by Neighborhood Co-op.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Survivor Empowerment Center, formerly The Women’s Center, said Pattie Chalmers, a professor and head of the ceramics program in the School of Art and Design.

“This event is a great way for students to feel they can work to make a difference,” Chalmers said in the release. “Seeing the community come out and choose a bowl they have made and then use it can be exciting for them. It is my hope that the public will see the students’ efforts and goodwill and will enjoy the chance to meet our talented makers.”

Chalmers started the Empty Bowls program at SIUC in 2014. Empty Bowls is an international initiative.

