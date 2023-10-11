SIU Carbondale to offer telescopes for eclipse viewing

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An annular solar eclipse is set to appear in the sky over the Heartland this Saturday.

In honor of the event, Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host a viewing at Saluki Stadium.

To help the public get more involved, the SIU Carbondale School of Physics and Applied Sciences will provide telescopes for people to view the eclipse. Using these telescopes also makes the viewing safer, because looking directly at an eclipse with the naked eye can cause vision damage.

A member of a study abroad team from SIU demonstrates an eclipse image on a sun funnel. The group captured a unique image while viewing a total solar eclipse in Western Australia in April. (Southern Illinois University Carbondale)

Some of the telescopes have a sun funnel.

“It’s a way to project the sun and look at it, without actually looking through the telescope,” said Dr. Corinne Brevik, assistant professor of practice.

There will be about a half dozen telescopes available for the public to look at during the event. Some of the other telescopes are connected to a computer, and the image they capture is able to be viewed on the screen.

University students will also use the annular solar eclipse as an opportunity to prepare for the total solar eclipse coming in April 2024. That one will bring a longer period of darkness, allowing them to study even more details.

“We’re going to be able to look at things like the corona,” said student Richard Danley.

The annular eclipse viewing at Saluki Stadium begins at 10 a.m. on October 14, with the eclipse expected to start half an hour later.

The public is encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.

“It’s really good to see a community come together like that and be able to observe these natural phenomena that you don’t often get to see in your life,” Danley said.

No registration or tickets are required to attend.

