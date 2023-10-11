Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Safe Haven Box to be installed in Paducah

Leaders in Paducah ok a plan to install a Safe Haven Box at one of the city's Fire stations
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Leaders in Paducah have given the ok to install a Safe Haven Box at one of the city’s Fire stations.

The temperature-controlled boxes allow parents to anonymously leave a newborn with emergency responders.

Once a baby is placed inside, and alarm goes off so someone can pick it up.

During a meeting last night, The board approved an agreement with the group that requested the box.

Private donations will be used to help cover the city’s cost.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
The crash occurred as one vehicle failed to yield and struck another.
Crash in New Madrid County kills one, injures another
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in western Kentucky
A missing southern Illinois woman has been found safe.
Missing Benton, Ill. woman found safe
A western Kentucky man was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after he was injured in a...
Man airlifted to Nashville, Tenn. after two-vehicle collision in western Ky.

Latest News

After an extensive investigation, the alleged attempted child abduction reported on September...
Attempted child abduction report in southern Ill. found to be false
Officers found several shell casing in the area of the building. However, no one was injured...
Paducah police investigating after shots fired
In Cape Girardeau, the mental health co-responder unit has already exceeded expectations in...
Cape Girardeau Police Department’s Co-Responder Unit shares update on their progress
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects