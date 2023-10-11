Safe Haven Box to be installed in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Leaders in Paducah have given the ok to install a Safe Haven Box at one of the city’s Fire stations.

The temperature-controlled boxes allow parents to anonymously leave a newborn with emergency responders.

Once a baby is placed inside, and alarm goes off so someone can pick it up.

During a meeting last night, The board approved an agreement with the group that requested the box.

Private donations will be used to help cover the city’s cost.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.