Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In to show “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Fans of Taylor Swift will be able to see her on the big screen in Chaffee starting this weekend.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” will be showing at the Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In in Chaffee starting on Friday, October 13. The first showing starts on Friday evening at 7:00 p.m.

The concert series ticket pricing is by the person instead of by the carload. Since parking spaces are limited, it is recommended to purchase all tickets for your vehicle in the same transaction.

Tickets will be available until the final showing on Saturday, November 4. Some showings will have movies playing afterwards, including “Haunted Mansion” on October 13 starting at 10:30 p.m.

To get tickets for a showing, you can purchase them on the Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In website. Adult tickets are $23.68 each, and child tickets are $16.31 each.

