Renovations underway at Butler County Courthouse

By Madison Steward
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Renovations are underway for a historic building in Butler County.

According to county commissioners, the Butler County Courthouse in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is undergoing a facelift.

The goal is to preserve the building they feel holds a rich history.

“This building was constructed after the tornado in ‘27,” said Butler County Commissioner Vince Lampe. “It was completed in ‘33 and it is just a historical place to be.”

After nearly 90 years, the courthouse is in need of some repairs.

“I kept saying to myself, somehow we got to find a way to get this place looking better,” Lampe said.

The solution came through more than $1 million in ARPA funding.

“We decided to allot it to maintaining the upkeep of the building that needed it bad--the windows were rotting--like I said we had window air conditioners,” Lampe said.

Crews have begun the first steps of the renovations--replacing windows and installing central air and cooling in the building.

Don Anderson is the eastern county commissioner. He hopes these improvements are something the community can take pride in.

“It’s quite historic, so we have got to maintain it,” Anderson said. “It is just like a car--you’ve got to make repairs on it and these buildings are pretty old so we gotta make repairs on them.”

And Lampe said more improvements are on the way.

“We are going to clean and retuck point the building after that’s completed and get our driveways and everything overlayed and just give it a general facelift.”

