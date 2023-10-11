Heartland Votes
Paducah police investigating after shots fired

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are searching for the person or persons who fired several shots in the area of a party early Saturday morning.

On October 7, around 1:36 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of HC Mathis Drive for a report of “shots fired.” A witness told officers he heard shots outside and walked out of Wave Cast Studio, where a party was being held.

Officers found several shell casing in the area of the building. However, no one was injured and no property was reported damage. Witnesses said a white Chrysler 300 sped away from the scene, and officers said it may be involved.

Detectives responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

