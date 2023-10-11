Multiple events to take place at Sikeston Recreation Complex on Saturday

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Recreation Complex will be hosting many free events on Saturday, October 14.

The events begin with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Special Operations Group presenting their 2nd Annual Kids S.W.A.T. Challenge.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., children 12 and under will have an opportunity to run an obstacle course set up by members of the Special Operations Group. There will also be a SWAT Costume Contest with first place winning a ride in a patrol car and fire truck. Lunch is included with burgers and hot dogs. To RSVP, send an email to tquillman@sikeston.org.

After the S.W.A.T. Challenge, the 2nd Annual Skelebration will be held, hosted by Sikeston Parks and Recreation. From 2:30-5 p.m., the event will be held at the Clinton Building. There will be food, games, Smores, a bounce house, costume contest, hayride and pumpkin painting.

Beginning at 5 p.m., there will be a Trunk or Treat around the Lake at the Complex with many local businesses and individuals taking part. Anyone interested in registering to save a spot can complete an online form.

The day will conclude at dusk with a Movie Night in the Park, sponsored by the Sikeston Parks and Recreation Youth Advisory Council. The movie will be “Hocus Pocus.”

