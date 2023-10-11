Man arrested after discharging firearm in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested following a fight in Carbondale where a firearm was discharged.

On October 7, at 2:52 a.m., City of Carbondale police officers responded to the 900 block of East Park Street regarding a report of a disturbance. Officers learned there had been a fight in which someone was battered.

According to a a release, a firearm was discharged. There was a large social gathering in the area, but no one was injured as a result of the gunshot.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Jose Rojas-Villa of Collinsville for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Battery. After consulting with the Jackson County State’s Attorney Office, Rojas-Villa was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

