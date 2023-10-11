Jackson County establishes Theft Prevention Task Force

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County State’s Attorney, Joseph A. Cervantez, has announced the establishment of the Jackson County Theft Prevention Task Force.

According to a release from Cervantez, the mission of the Task Force is to foster a relationship between the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, law enforcement, local businesses, and community members in collectively collaborating in response to heightened reports of theft and to establish theft prevention strategies within the community.

State’s Attorney Cervantez believes that by creating a collective approach to discourage theft in the community, the Jackson County Theft Prevention Task Force will raise awareness about the often detrimental effects of theft. The effects would be on not only for businesses, but for youth and families as well.

As the first steps in implementing the Task Force will be for the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office to host a series of Zoom meetings. These online meetings will have a public forum that will allow for all members of the community to understand theft statistics, the development of a plan to prevent financial loss to our businesses, and to implement strategies to deter theft within our community.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.