Heartland Football Friday 10/13

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Catch the highlights for Heartland Football Friday at 10 p.m. on Heartland News.

You can click here to check the scores throughout the night.

Our featured games include:

  • Carterville at Murphysboro (Game of the Week)
  • Holt at Jackson
  • Kelly at Portageville
  • Sikeston at New Madrid County Central
  • Malden at Hayti
  • East Prairie at Caruthersville
  • Sesser Valier at Johnston City
  • Marion at Carbondale
  • Kennett at Poplar Bluff
  • Cape Central at De Soto

If you’re at the game, send us your photos and videos below.

