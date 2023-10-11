First Alert Wednesday Morning

Heartland Votes
A shower possible early then warmer...
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A warm front will move through the region this morning; the remainder of the work week will be warmer and a bit breezy at times. With the push of warm air this morning we’ll have clouds and perhaps even a shower/thundershower or two. The best chance of morning showers will be from northern counties of SE MO (Farmington, Ste. Genevieve) east into northern counties of Southern Illinois, especially up toward I-64. By afternoon we’ll be dry with clearing skies and breezy conditions. Highs this afternoon will be about 75 to 80.

A strong cold front will push through on Friday with scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. The severe storm threat looks low but not zero. Behind this front an upper low to our northeast will give us a cool and breezy pattern for the weekend into early next week. Highs this weekend in particular look to be about 60 to 66 or so….with some clouds and a brisk northwest wind at times. A slow warming trend will begin next week.

