First Alert: Rain possible for parts of the Heartland; cold front moves in Friday

(KFVS) - A warm front will move through the region this morning making the remainder of the work week warmer and a bit breezy at times.

With the push of warm air this morning we’ll have clouds and perhaps even a shower/thundershower or two.

Brian Alworth says the best chance of morning showers will be from northern counties of southeast Missouri, Farmington and Ste. Genevieve, east into northern counties of southern Illinois, especially up toward I-64.

By afternoon we’ll be dry with clearing skies and breezy conditions. Highs this afternoon will be about 75 to 80.

A strong cold front will push through on Friday with scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. The severe storm threat looks low but not zero.

Behind this front an upper low to our northeast will give us a cool and breezy pattern for the weekend into early next week.

Highs this weekend in particular look to be about 60 to 66 with some clouds and a brisk northwest wind at times. A slow warming trend will begin next week.

