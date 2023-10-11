Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Doniphan residents speak out about water issues

Water board addresses concerns - Doniphan, Mo.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - Frustrations are growing in Doniphan, Missouri--not just because of the quality of their water, but also about a message sent today about a hefty water meter fee.

A few residents expressed their concerns during the Ripley County Water District 2 board meeting on Tuesday.

”They changed meters and the meters that we had before, we never had any issues with, then they come on the website and start saying if they break, they’re gonna start charging the customers $400 for these when we never had any issues,” said resident Robert Lynk. “Our water meter stays under water or halfway under water and could freeze and if these are new plastic ones and if they break then I’ll be charged the $400. I don’t feel that is right when the old brass ones would not freeze and break like the plastic one.”

However, city leaders say the message was never supposed to be sent out.

Steve Amlong is the president of the water district. He says it was all a miscommunication and they have resolved the issue.

”Everybody pretty well walked out with being satisfied,” Amlong said. “As for what we’ve done, we’re gonna resend a message out. We’re not charging everybody for a meter if it freezes or damage unless they damage it, but if it’s just an act of nature or act of God, it’s not their responsibility.”

Amlong says they’ve received federal grants to help fix some of the water lines that have affected the drinking water.

Residents will sign an agreement at the next board meeting assuring they will not be charged if the water meter freezes or breaks.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Doniphan High School Football season has ended after only seven games due to a lack of...
Doniphan football season ends due to lack of players
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
A western Kentucky man was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after he was injured in a...
Man airlifted to Nashville, Tenn. after two-vehicle collision in western Ky.
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
One person was injured in a shooting in Cape Girardeau early Saturday morning, October 7.
1 person injured in weekend shooting in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports all lanes are open after a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 67...
Lanes reopened after multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 near Neelyville, Mo.
Authorities in western Kentucky are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Fulton County...
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in western Kentucky
The recently launched Poplar Bluff High School esports club is determined to join the statewide...
Poplar Bluff High School Esports Club to enter statewide competition
Search for escaped inmate - Fulton County, Ky.
Search for escaped inmate - Fulton County, Ky.