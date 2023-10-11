Doniphan residents speak out about water issues

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - Frustrations are growing in Doniphan, Missouri--not just because of the quality of their water, but also about a message sent today about a hefty water meter fee.

A few residents expressed their concerns during the Ripley County Water District 2 board meeting on Tuesday.

”They changed meters and the meters that we had before, we never had any issues with, then they come on the website and start saying if they break, they’re gonna start charging the customers $400 for these when we never had any issues,” said resident Robert Lynk. “Our water meter stays under water or halfway under water and could freeze and if these are new plastic ones and if they break then I’ll be charged the $400. I don’t feel that is right when the old brass ones would not freeze and break like the plastic one.”

However, city leaders say the message was never supposed to be sent out.

Steve Amlong is the president of the water district. He says it was all a miscommunication and they have resolved the issue.

”Everybody pretty well walked out with being satisfied,” Amlong said. “As for what we’ve done, we’re gonna resend a message out. We’re not charging everybody for a meter if it freezes or damage unless they damage it, but if it’s just an act of nature or act of God, it’s not their responsibility.”

Amlong says they’ve received federal grants to help fix some of the water lines that have affected the drinking water.

Residents will sign an agreement at the next board meeting assuring they will not be charged if the water meter freezes or breaks.

