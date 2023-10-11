Heartland Votes
Crash in New Madrid County kills one, injures another

The crash occurred as one vehicle failed to yield and struck another.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KFVS) - One man was killed and another man was injured in a crash in New Madrid County this morning.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident occurred on October 11 around 6:25 a.m. The crash location was on US 60 South and Route E, south of Morehouse.

The crash occurred as a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Gabriel Massey of Sikeston failed to yield and struck another vehicle that was driven by 23-year-old Steven Childers II of Malden. The crash also damaged a MoDOT stop sign.

Childers was pronounced dead at the scene by New Madrid County Coroner George Delisle at 7:36 a.m. He was transported to the New Madrid County Morgue.

Massey was transported by New Madrid County Ambulance to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau to be treated for moderate injuries he received in the crash.

Both men were wearing safety devices in the accident. This was the 56th fatality for MSHP Troop E in 2023.

