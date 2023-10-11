Collinsville, Ill. man arrested after shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man from Collinsville, Illinois is in custody after shots were fired during an altercation in Carbondale early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, the incident occurred around 2:52 a.m. on October 7 in the 900-block of E. Park Street.

The release states that after further investigation, officers learned there was a large social gathering in the area, and a fight took place. During the altercation, a firearm was discharged.

Police say no one was injured as a result of the gunshot.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Jose Rojas-Villa of Collinsville, for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm and battery. After consulting with the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Rojas-Villa was taken to the Jackson Co. Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police Dept. at (618) 549-2121.

