Clear and breezy at times

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, A bit of a cloudy start to our day as a warm front works through the region. The sun is starting to peak out behind the clouds later this afternoon which will help those temps rise to the upper 70s to about 80. This evening, remains dry and clear with a little bit of a breeze. Thursday will be dry and sunny with afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s. Wind gust up to 22 mph out of the south are possible tomorrow afternoon. The big change comes Friday as our a sharp cold front arrives bringing the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front is a chilly weekend with cool and breezy conditions. Strong winds from the northwest and high temperatures in the mid 60s will make for great flannel weather!

