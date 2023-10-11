Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Clear and breezy at times

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, A bit of a cloudy start to our day as a warm front works through the region. The sun is starting to peak out behind the clouds later this afternoon which will help those temps rise to the upper 70s to about 80. This evening, remains dry and clear with a little bit of a breeze. Thursday will be dry and sunny with afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s. Wind gust up to 22 mph out of the south are possible tomorrow afternoon. The big change comes Friday as our a sharp cold front arrives bringing the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front is a chilly weekend with cool and breezy conditions. Strong winds from the northwest and high temperatures in the mid 60s will make for great flannel weather!

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in western Kentucky
A western Kentucky man was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after he was injured in a...
Man airlifted to Nashville, Tenn. after two-vehicle collision in western Ky.
A missing southern Illinois woman has been found safe.
Missing Benton, Ill. woman found safe
Brian Q. Herring was cited for domestic battery and resisting arrest.
Southern Ill. man cited for domestic battery, resisting arrest after barricading himself in bunker

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 10/11/23
First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 10/11/23
Your First Alert forecast at 7 a.m. on 10/11.
First Alert 7am forecast 10/11
Your First Alert forecast at 6 a.m. on 10/11.
First Alert 6am forecast 10/11