Carbondale police make arrest after altercation between several juveniles, adults

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Officers with the Carbondale Police Department arrested a man in connection to an altercation that took place near a school.

On October 4 at 3:54 p.m., City of Carbondale police officers responded to the 100 block of North Parrish Lane, near Parrish School, regarding a report of a man with a gun.

During the course of the investigation, detectives applied for and received an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Keith Smith of Carbondale. The warrant was for Aggravated Battery and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

On October 6, detectives located and arrested Smith on the arrest warrant. He was released pending court.

Prior to the arrest, officers learned there was an altercation between several juveniles and adults at a residence across the street from the school that moved down the street to a parking lot. Some of the involved parties left prior to the arrival of officers. One of the involved parties suffered a minor injury.

There is no indication that this incident is related to Parrish School, but several officers were on scene to ensure that. Officers requested Parrish School go on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.