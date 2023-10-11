Heartland Votes
Attempted child abduction report in southern Ill. found to be false

After an extensive investigation, the alleged attempted child abduction reported on September...
After an extensive investigation, the alleged attempted child abduction reported on September 27, in Goreville, has been found to be untrue(MGN)
By Olivia Tock and Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a report of an attempted child abduction in September has been found to untrue.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 2:40 p.m. on September 27, the department responded to an attempted child abduction on W. Collins St. in Goreville, Illinois.

The office said an unknown male attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl from her backyard. However, on October 11, the office reported that after an extensive investigation, it was found that there was no such incident or person of interest.

It was described to a false report. According to a Facebook post from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, the reporting party is getting the assistance they need.

