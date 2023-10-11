Attempted child abduction report in southern Ill. found to be false

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a report of an attempted child abduction in September has been found to untrue.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 2:40 p.m. on September 27, the department responded to an attempted child abduction on W. Collins St. in Goreville, Illinois.

The office said an unknown male attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl from her backyard. However, on October 11, the office reported that after an extensive investigation, it was found that there was no such incident or person of interest.

It was described to a false report. According to a Facebook post from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, the reporting party is getting the assistance they need.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.