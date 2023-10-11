Annual Pumpkin Carnival held in Charleston, Mo.

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual pumpkin carnival in Charleston helps children get into the spirit of Halloween.

Hearnes Elementary School hosted the event on Tuesday night, October 10.

It allowed children to take part in educational activities with their families, and have fun while they were doing it.

A communications specialist with the school said he hopes people will be able to take something away from the event.

“I hope that family groups leave here feeling more connected with each other and feeling more connected with the school,” B.J. Babb said. “We want families to come here and feel like they are a part of the school.”

The school will be hosting more fall activities in November.

