Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Acting Governor Kehoe orders Capitol Dome lighted blue and white in support of Israel

On behalf of Missouri Governor Mike Parson and serving in his capacity as Acting Governor,...
On behalf of Missouri Governor Mike Parson and serving in his capacity as Acting Governor, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome lighted blue and white.(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On behalf of Missouri Governor Mike Parson and serving in his capacity as Acting Governor, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome lighted blue and white.

According to a release from the Governor, this decision is done in honor of Israeli and American lives lost in Israel and as an expression of solidarity with the nation of Israel as they fight back against Hamas terrorists.

In a joint statement, Governor Parson and Lieutenant Governor Kehoe further denounced the terrorist attacks against the nation of Israel and expressed support for the Israeli people.

“The barbarism committed by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists has now claimed the lives of more than 1,200 people and 22 Americans, including one Missourian, in Israel. We mourn these innocent lives lost and pray for all those who have fallen victim to this merciless terror. This brutal, indiscriminate killing of civilian men and women, children, babies, and the elderly by Hamas terrorists cannot be ignored. Missouri, the United States, and the world must stand against these wicked atrocities. Together, we declare that the State of Missouri stands strong in solidarity with Israel and the Jewish people. Today, tomorrow, or however long it takes to root out this evil, Missouri supports our ally, Israel, in this fight and its right to defend itself.”

The Capitol dome will shine blue and white starting on the weekly Jewish Sabbath at sunset on October 13 through sunrise on October 15.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in western Kentucky
A western Kentucky man was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after he was injured in a...
Man airlifted to Nashville, Tenn. after two-vehicle collision in western Ky.
A missing southern Illinois woman has been found safe.
Missing Benton, Ill. woman found safe
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports all lanes are open after a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 67...
Lanes reopened after multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 near Neelyville, Mo.

Latest News

The recently launched Poplar Bluff High School esports club is determined to join the statewide...
Poplar Bluff High School Esports Club to enter statewide competition
Poplar Bluff High School's newly-launched esports club hopes to join the statewide competition...
Poplar Bluff Esports team hopes to compete at state level
Officers found several shell casing in the area of the building. However, no one was injured...
Paducah police investigating after shots fired
The crash occurred as one vehicle failed to yield and struck another.
Crash in New Madrid County kills one, injures another