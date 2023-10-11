Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

2nd arson suspect to make court appearance in Dunklin Co.

A second arson suspect will be in court on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The second suspect charged in connection with a business fire in Kennett is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday, October 11.

Kerry Raymond is expected to be arraigned in Dunklin County at 10 a.m.

He’s charged with second-degree arson in connection with a July fire at a mexican restaurant.

The second suspect, Crystal Umfress, appeared in court on Tuesday. She waived her right to an arraignment and is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing in December.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
A western Kentucky man was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after he was injured in a...
Man airlifted to Nashville, Tenn. after two-vehicle collision in western Ky.
A missing southern Illinois woman has been found safe.
Missing Benton, Ill. woman found safe
Brian Q. Herring was cited for domestic battery and resisting arrest.
Southern Ill. man cited for domestic battery, resisting arrest after barricading himself in bunker
A student is accused of bringing a handgun to Poplar Bluff High School on Tuesday morning,...
Student accused of bringing handgun to Poplar Bluff High School said it was ‘for protection’

Latest News

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Phillips was being held in the Fulton...
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in western Kentucky
Southeast Mo. State students launched a limited edition of Hawk Sauce.
Southeast Mo. State students launch limited edition Hawk Sauce
The annual Pumpkin Carnival was held at Hearnes Elementary in Charleston, Mo.
Pumpkin Carnival held at Hearnes Elementary
Southeast Mo. State students launched a limited edition of Hawk Sauce.
Hospitality students at Southeast Mo. State launch limited edition of Hawk Sauce