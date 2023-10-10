Woman makes court appearance on arson charge in connection with fire at Kennett business

Heartland Votes
Crystal Umfress appeared at the Dunklin County Justice Center in Kennett on Tuesday morning, October 10.(Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - One of two suspects charged with felony arson in connection with the burning of a Kennett business made a court appearance on Tuesday morning, October 10.

Crystal Umfress appeared at the Dunklin County Justice Center in Kennett.

She faces a second-degree arson charge in connection with a fire at Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant on July 10.

According to court documents, Umfress asked a woman to burn the business in exchange for Umfress paying off the woman’s fines for other criminal charges.

Another court date has been scheduled for December.

Meanwhile, we’re told Umfress will be on work release and will be fitted with an ankle monitor.

