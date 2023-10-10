Warm up moving in

Heartland Votes
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 10/10
By Madeline Parker
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, we are going to see clear conditions for the rest of the evening, before a few clouds begin to move in. With those clouds, we have a chance for some showers early morning, mostly heading into southern Illinois. These showers will be brief and the rest of Wednesday looks dry. However, warmer temperatures will move in, getting up to the low 80s, and a bit breezy with some southerly winds. The warm and sunny conditions will continue into Thursday as well.

On Friday, we have a cold front moving through that could produce some isolated thunderstorms. But following the cold front, we will see cooler temperatures return. Expect partly cloudy conditions this weekend, but the temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s. Mornings will be cooler as well, starting in the 40s.

