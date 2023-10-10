Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

U.S 60/62 bridge closure impacts farmers during harvest season

Bridge closure impacts farmers during harvest season.
By Madison Steward
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Harvest season in the Heartland means farm equipment on the roads, but one important route is closed this year.

The U.S. 60/62 bridge from Mississippi County to Cairo, Illinois closed last week for major repairs, and that work is expected to keep the bridge closed until next year.

Which means some farmers will have to find a new way to move their crops.

“It is affecting all the farmers because they use that bridge to delivery their crops to counties in Southern Illinois,” said Ellott Raffety, farmer at Raffety Farms in Mississippi Co.

With the Cairo bridge closure, it’s causing farmers like Raffety to utilize I-57 to move their crops.

“It is difficult because we have to deliver across the river, it makes it more expensive because we have to go around the interstate,” Raffety said.

And employees at JSH Truck Repair in Charleston, Missouri see how that closure is affecting the clients they serve.

“The farmers, the loggers that have to make multiple trips daily from Missouri over to Kentucky or Illinois through Cairo that have to take the detour, the long way around the interstate--that is time and money,” said JSH mechanic Larry Woods.

Raffety adds, not only does the detour cost time and money, but having his equipment on the interstate raises some concerns for him.

“Well it will be with our farm equipment because this bridge--we could close the traffic and cross our equipment and now we are going to have to go up the interstate,” Raffety said. “We don’t have an option and a lot of farmers here in Mississippi County farm land in southern Illinois, so it is a problem.”

Raffety said he has some frustration with how long the bridge will be out of commission.

“Our feeling is that they just kind of let it deteriorate instead of dealing with it over the years and now all the sudden it has become a big issue and will be closed for a lot longer,” Raffety said.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 16-year-old from Jackson, Mo. was seriously injured...
16-year-old seriously injured after single-vehicle collision near Jackson, Mo.
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
The crash occurred as the first vehicle turned into the path of the second vehicle. The first...
Four people injured in Gordonville crash, including one juvenile
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education received more than 1,800...
Social emotional learning plan backed by majority of Missourians, survey finds
The Harlem Globetrotters will return to the court at the Show Me Center in January.
Harlem Globetrotters will return to the court at the Show Me Center
Katy O’Ferrell’s in Cape Girardeau is offering the chance for people to explore history, Irish...
Katy O’Ferrell’s Un-Happy Hour in Cape Girardeau
One person was injured in a shooting in Cape Girardeau early Saturday morning, October 7.
1 person injured in weekend shooting in Cape Girardeau