U.S 60/62 bridge closure impacts farmers during harvest season

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Harvest season in the Heartland means farm equipment on the roads, but one important route is closed this year.

The U.S. 60/62 bridge from Mississippi County to Cairo, Illinois closed last week for major repairs, and that work is expected to keep the bridge closed until next year.

Which means some farmers will have to find a new way to move their crops.

“It is affecting all the farmers because they use that bridge to delivery their crops to counties in Southern Illinois,” said Ellott Raffety, farmer at Raffety Farms in Mississippi Co.

With the Cairo bridge closure, it’s causing farmers like Raffety to utilize I-57 to move their crops.

“It is difficult because we have to deliver across the river, it makes it more expensive because we have to go around the interstate,” Raffety said.

And employees at JSH Truck Repair in Charleston, Missouri see how that closure is affecting the clients they serve.

“The farmers, the loggers that have to make multiple trips daily from Missouri over to Kentucky or Illinois through Cairo that have to take the detour, the long way around the interstate--that is time and money,” said JSH mechanic Larry Woods.

Raffety adds, not only does the detour cost time and money, but having his equipment on the interstate raises some concerns for him.

“Well it will be with our farm equipment because this bridge--we could close the traffic and cross our equipment and now we are going to have to go up the interstate,” Raffety said. “We don’t have an option and a lot of farmers here in Mississippi County farm land in southern Illinois, so it is a problem.”

Raffety said he has some frustration with how long the bridge will be out of commission.

“Our feeling is that they just kind of let it deteriorate instead of dealing with it over the years and now all the sudden it has become a big issue and will be closed for a lot longer,” Raffety said.

