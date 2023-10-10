Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Traffic Alert: One lane open after multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 near Neelyville, Mo.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one lane is open after a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 67...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one lane is open after a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 near Neelyville, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon.(AP)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one lane is open after a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 near Neelyville, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the MSHP, the crash involved two commercial motor vehicles and one passenger vehicle.

He says moderate injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Doniphan High School Football season has ended after only seven games due to a lack of...
Doniphan football season ends due to lack of players
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
One person was injured in a shooting in Cape Girardeau early Saturday morning, October 7.
1 person injured in weekend shooting in Cape Girardeau
A western Kentucky man was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after he was injured in a...
Man airlifted to Nashville, Tenn. after two-vehicle collision in western Ky.
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The U.S. 60/62 bridge from Mississippi County to Cairo, Illinois closed last week for major...
U.S 60/62 bridge closure impacts farmers during harvest season
In an attempt to keep the large rigs off of KY 286 “No Truck” signs have been posted at each...
KSP, transportation crews working to keep long-haul trucks off rural roads
Illinois State Police have identified the vehicle and driver believed to be involved in a crash...
Ill. State Police ID driver believed to be involved in crash on Hwy. 40 that left 5 dead, multiple injured