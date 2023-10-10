Traffic Alert: One lane open after multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 near Neelyville, Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one lane is open after a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 near Neelyville, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the MSHP, the crash involved two commercial motor vehicles and one passenger vehicle.

He says moderate injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.