Sunny and mild

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, today is going to be a pleasant day across the Heartland. Expect plenty of sunshine with mild temperatures in the 70′s and relatively low dew point/humidity levels. Tonight we will stay mostly clear with the exception of a few clouds trickling in. Wednesday a warm front moves through bringing a few more clouds and the low end chance for scattered morning showers to our northern most counties in SO IL. Most of the Heartland will stay dry until Friday with afternoon temps in the low 80s and evenings in the upper 50s.

Another cold front swings through Friday which will bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Once the front moves through we are setting up for a dry but chilly weekend ahead. Afternoon temperatures staying in the 60s with some breezy conditions and evenings remaining in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.