Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Student accused of bringing handgun to Poplar Bluff High School said it was ‘for protection’

A student is accused of bringing a handgun to Poplar Bluff High School on Tuesday morning,...
A student is accused of bringing a handgun to Poplar Bluff High School on Tuesday morning, October 10.(KTIV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A student is accused of bringing a handgun to Poplar Bluff High School on Tuesday morning, October 10.

According to Poplar Bluff police, school employees were made aware of a student carrying a handgun. They worked with the school resource officer to find the student.

They say the student told faculty they were “carrying the gun for protection because they had been threatened by an adult in the community.”

The school resource officer took the student into custody.

Superintendent Aaron Cornman emphasized there was never any danger to students or faculty at the school.

The investigation is ongoing by the Poplar Bluff Police Department, Poplar Bluff School District and juvenile office.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Doniphan High School Football season has ended after only seven games due to a lack of...
Doniphan football season ends due to lack of players
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
One person was injured in a shooting in Cape Girardeau early Saturday morning, October 7.
1 person injured in weekend shooting in Cape Girardeau
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Crystal Umfress appeared at the Dunklin County Justice Center in Kennett on Tuesday morning,...
Woman makes court appearance on arson charge in connection with fire at Kennett business
A night of spectacular magic at Tinnin Theater.
‘Haunted Illusions,’ a night of magic by Three Rivers College
According to a release from the department, the top three harvest counties included Franklin...
MDC: More than 16K deer taken during new firearms early antlerless season