Student accused of bringing handgun to Poplar Bluff High School said it was ‘for protection’

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A student is accused of bringing a handgun to Poplar Bluff High School on Tuesday morning, October 10.

According to Poplar Bluff police, school employees were made aware of a student carrying a handgun. They worked with the school resource officer to find the student.

They say the student told faculty they were “carrying the gun for protection because they had been threatened by an adult in the community.”

The school resource officer took the student into custody.

Superintendent Aaron Cornman emphasized there was never any danger to students or faculty at the school.

The investigation is ongoing by the Poplar Bluff Police Department, Poplar Bluff School District and juvenile office.

