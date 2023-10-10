Heartland Votes
Southern Ill. man cited for domestic battery, resisting arrest after barricading himself in bunker

Brian Q. Herring was cited for domestic battery and resisting arrest.
Brian Q. Herring was cited for domestic battery and resisting arrest.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was cited after barricading himself inside a bunker in the front yard of a home.

Brian Q. Herring was cited for domestic battery and resisting arrest.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residential panic alarm in the 14000 block of Circus Street in Herrin around 10 p.m. on Monday, October 9.

When they arrived, deputies say they found a woman was the victim of domestic battery.

The suspect, identified as Herring, barricaded himself inside a concrete and steel reinforced underground bunker in the front yard.

Deputies attempted to use pepper spray, but it was unsuccessful.

A man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a bunker in a front yard in Herrin, Ill.
A man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a bunker in a front yard in Herrin, Ill.

At around 10:45 p.m. the Williamson County hostage/crisis negotiation team arrived on scene. By 1:53 a.m., after a nearly four-hour standoff, Herring left the bunker and surrendered.

A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a bunker in a front yard in Herrin, Ill.
A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a bunker in a front yard in Herrin, Ill.

While taking him into custody, deputies saw multiple gas masks, food rations and other survival provisions in the bunker.

Herring was arrested and taken to the Williamson County Jail.

