Southeast Missouri Food Bank receives $10,000 grant from Bayer Fund

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank has received $10,000 in a grant from the Bayer Fund.

According to a statement from the Food Bank, the donation may be able to help as many as 800 families with children.

“Southeast Missouri has some of the highest rates of childhood hunger in the state,” said Joey Keys, chief executive officer of SEMO Food Bank. “Higher food prices have made it hard for working families to make ends meet and keep food on the table. We are very appreciative of Bayer Fund’s support of ABC mobile pantries, providing children and their families access to healthy food.”

The funds will go to support A Better Childhood (ABC) mobile food pantries.

ABC is aimed at children and their families across southeast Missouri.

“Through Bayer Fund’s giving, we’re enabling and strengthening organizations that are working to make real, sustainable impacts in their local communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund. “Organizations like Southeast Missouri Food Bank help combat the critical issue of food insecurity, and we’re proud to play a role with helping even more people in our community have access to healthy, nutritious food.”

In 2022, Bayer Fund provided $13.4 million to over 2,700 charitable and nonprofit organizations.

