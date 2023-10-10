SIU professor gets $588K grant for AI’s carbon footprint research

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Iraklis Anagnostopoulos, a researcher at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, received a grant to encourage a greener tech sector.

The associate professor of the School of Electrical, Computer and Biomedical Engineering acquired a three-year, $588,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study the improvement of data center sustainability, the environmental impact of AI, and the efficiency of data processing.

The AI market is anticipated to expand tenfold into a sector worth hundreds of billions of dollars within the next five years, Anagnostopoulos said. This predication has caused anxiety and apprehension about AI’s impact on climate change.

“AI has enormous potential to positively influence society, and it’s projected to grow considerably in the coming years,” he said. “But along with this rapid expansion of AI technologies are issues with a considerable environmental impact and raised concerns about their associated operational and embodied carbon footprints. The former is associated with their ongoing operation and maintenance while the latter with the entire life cycle of the devices.”

According to a release from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, with such a task normally carried out by large data centers that consume enormous amounts of electricity, the primary concerns are the energy requirements for computation and data processing. It is known that operators must expend significant energy to cool the data centers. The cloud-based storage and real-time data analytics of the network infrastructure play a hand in the growing carbon footprint in this technological sector.

“The central aim of our research is to improve the sustainability by using extensive, multilayered optimizations of edge data centers,” Anagnostopoulos said. “Unlike conventional data centers, edge data centers are designed to be closer to end-users and able to harness renewable energy for their operations.”

His research intends to target “vertical solutions” to improve the efficiency, with a specific interest in the particular sections of the infrastructure.

“We’re trying to find ways of lessening the operational carbon footprint by harnessing renewable energy sources, enhancing power usage efficiency and strategically distributing workload across various computing components.”

To decrease the carbon footprint, down-scaling energy-efficient hardware accelerators are specialized units designed to accelerate machine learning calculations and are critical in speeding up computationally intensive tasks and making data processing more efficient than a general-purpose central processing unit.

These hardware accelerators reduce carbon in several ways: using less power per computation, requiring fewer materials to manufacture, decreasing the earth materials needed, and ensuring a more reliable and longer lifespan.

“Striking a balance between performance and the need for downscaling hardware is a difficult challenge,” Anagnostopoulos said. “The goal is to optimize hardware designs in a way that minimizes environmental impact without compromising the performance requirements essential for specific tasks.”

Anagnostopoulos hopes the research will ultimately encourage the adoption of sustainable practices in the computing industry as a whole.

“We want to contribute to a broader paradigm shift toward embracing eco-friendly practices in the computing domain that will drive digital infrastructure’s transition towards a greener and more sustainable future,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.