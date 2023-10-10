Sikeston Department of Public Safety offers free residential safety surveys

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - This week marks National Fire Prevention Week, and one Heartland fire department is working to spread awareness. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is offering residential safety surveys for community members.

Lieutenant Zak Haskin said this program is a step above their usual fire prevention week activities.

”We decided this year to try and reach out further into the community,” said Haskin.

Sikeston residents can reach out to the department, and crews will come check out their home for potential fire hazards.

“Get out into the community try and get people smoke detectors they need and do a life safety survey of their house,” added Haskin.

The department saw a need for a service like this.

“We looked at our fire stats last year, we had a lot of structure fires, we had not had as many in years past, we just figured it would be good to get out into the community and help out,” said Haskin.

Crews will go through a checklist with those who participate in the survey.

“make sure they didn’t have things like extension cords or too many things plugged into one outlet”

Lieutenant Haskin said when it comes to fire hazards, proactivity is key.

“It is always important, these problems can happen randomly, whether you’re home or not at home and if you address then before it happens, it helps.”

The free surveys will run through November 1st.

Those interested can give the Sikeston Department of Public Safety a call at 573-471-6200.

