Missing Benton, Ill. woman possibly in danger

Ashley S. Garrett was reported missing on Monday, October 9.
Ashley S. Garrett was reported missing on Monday, October 9.(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A missing southern Illinois woman is possibly in danger.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Ashley S. Garrett was reported missing to the Benton Police Department around 12:55 p.m. on Monday, October 9.

They say a family member reported her missing after not hearing from her for about two weeks. The family member believed she may be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Police Department at 618-435-8131 or 618-439-4504, ext. 204.

