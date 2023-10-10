Heartland Votes
MDC: More than 16K deer taken during new firearms early antlerless season

According to a release from the department, the top three harvest counties included Franklin...
According to a release from the department, the top three harvest counties included Franklin County with 489 deer harvested, Howell County with 454 and Ripley County with 437.(MGN ONLINE)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that hunters harvested 16,575 deer during the state’s new firearms early antlerless portion of deer season.

The season was October 6-8.

According to a release from the department, the top three harvest counties were Franklin County with 489 deer harvested, Howell County with 454 and Ripley County with 437.

“With deer numbers being at desired levels in most counties but continuing to increase, additional antlerless harvest is needed to stabilize the deer population,” MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle said in the release. “The goal of the new firearms early antlerless portion is to help increase antlerless deer harvest prior to the November portion of firearms season when many hunters focus on harvesting bucks.”

Deer hunting in Missouri continues with archery hunting through November 10 and again Nov. 22 through January 15, 2024.

Upcoming firearm portions include:

  • Firearms early youth portion - Oct. 28-29
  • Firearms November portion - Nov. 11-21
  • New firearms CWD portion - Nov. 22-26 (in open counties)
  • Firearms late youth portion - Nov. 24-26
  • Firearms late antlerless portion - Dec. 2-10 (in open counties)
  • Firearms alternative methods portion - Dec. 23-Jan. 2, 2024

