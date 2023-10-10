Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Man airlifted to Nashville, Tenn. after two-vehicle collision in western Ky.

A western Kentucky man was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after he was injured in a...
A western Kentucky man was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after he was injured in a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after he was injured in a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on October 9 around 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of KY 80 West and KY 384, about three miles west of Mayfield, Ky.

After further investigation, it was revealed that 71-year-old Teresa McAlpin of Mayfield was driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 westbound on KY 80. McAlpin, while turning left into a driveway, also turned into the path of a Ford F100 that was traveling eastbound on KY 80.

The release states that the driver of the Ford F100, 39-year-old Justin Hughes of Wingo, Ky., was able to swerve and avoid a collision with McAlpin. However, his vehicle left the roadway on the right side. Hughes tried to regain control of his vehicle, but he overcorrected and crossed the roadway, traveling off the roadway on the left side. His vehicle then overturned, causing the truck to come to rest on its roof in a ditch.

Hughes was transported to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center helipad by Mayfield/Graves Co. EMS, then airlifted to Skyline Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee by Air Evac.

McAlpin did not report any injuries at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 16-year-old from Jackson, Mo. was seriously injured...
16-year-old seriously injured after single-vehicle collision near Jackson, Mo.
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
The crash occurred as the first vehicle turned into the path of the second vehicle. The first...
Four people injured in Gordonville crash, including one juvenile
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

The U.S. 60/62 bridge from Mississippi County to Cairo, Illinois closed last week for major...
U.S 60/62 bridge closure impacts farmers during harvest season
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to...
Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff after attacks in Israel
Homecoming at Southeast Missouri State University is set for October 9 through Oct. 14.
Southeast Mo. State planning ‘homecoming celebration like no other’
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education received more than 1,800...
Social emotional learning plan backed by majority of Missourians, survey finds