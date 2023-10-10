Man airlifted to Nashville, Tenn. after two-vehicle collision in western Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after he was injured in a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on October 9 around 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of KY 80 West and KY 384, about three miles west of Mayfield, Ky.

After further investigation, it was revealed that 71-year-old Teresa McAlpin of Mayfield was driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 westbound on KY 80. McAlpin, while turning left into a driveway, also turned into the path of a Ford F100 that was traveling eastbound on KY 80.

The release states that the driver of the Ford F100, 39-year-old Justin Hughes of Wingo, Ky., was able to swerve and avoid a collision with McAlpin. However, his vehicle left the roadway on the right side. Hughes tried to regain control of his vehicle, but he overcorrected and crossed the roadway, traveling off the roadway on the left side. His vehicle then overturned, causing the truck to come to rest on its roof in a ditch.

Hughes was transported to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center helipad by Mayfield/Graves Co. EMS, then airlifted to Skyline Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee by Air Evac.

McAlpin did not report any injuries at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.