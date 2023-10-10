Jackson County State’s Attorney shares the video of attack at Carbondale motel

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - A violent attack caught on camera: investigators say the suspect attacked an elderly man walking into his motel.

This happened last month in the main retail area of Carbondale.

The suspect in the case appeared in a Jackson County courtroom this afternoon.

New video released to Heartland News Tuesday afternoon shows the moments leading up to an attack on an elderly man.

In the video, the 83-year-old victim enters the Super 8 motel in Carbondale on September 19th. Officials tell us following behind, 30-year-old Juan Rivera.

Both the victim and Rivera can be seen in the hallway inside the motel, shortly before an altercation.

“The tragic thing about the incident is that it started with the robbery and the aggravated battery of an elderly individual who was a guest in Carbondale at one of our hotels,” said Joe Cervantez, Jackson County States Attorney.

Cervantez sat down with me today to discuss the case.

He said after this attack, the suspect and victim ran out of the motel and to the 1200 block of East Main Street, a nearby retail area with stores and restaurants.

“The suspect was chased from the hotel area into the parking lot where Chili’s is located and I believe the suspect at one time had entered the Chili’s restaurant and then ran out of the Chili’s restaurant. So that’s where the, a lot of the confusion came from since there was quite a few customers in Chili’s,” said Cervantez.

Cervantez says at one point, the victim fired a shot at the suspect.

“I think that at one point the suspect may have indicated or did some type of mannerism that indicates that he had a firearm on him. And I think that the one shot that was fired was in response to that action. So ultimately there was no one harmed and the individuals that needed to be taken into custody were taken into custody.” said Cervantez

“We want to make sure that we have the right people, that they’re arrested and that we’ve eliminated any threat to the community. If I can say that we’ve done that then we did our job,” said Cervantez.

Rivera is still being held at the Jackson County Jail.

