Heartland professor reacts to Israel, Hamas conflict

Heartland professor on Israel-Hamas war.
By Heartland News
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Days after Hamas militants stormed into Israel, at least 1,600 people are dead on both sides.

In addition, Israel has said that Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza are also holding more than 150 soldiers and civilians hostage.

Israel pounds downtown Gaza City, threatening punishing retaliation for weekend attack

Ihsan Alkhatib is a professor at Murray State University.

He said the success of the attack by Hamas is shocking considering the size of Israel’s military.

“It’s like a second grader knocking down a, landing a major punch on an international boxer,” he explained.

Explaining the war in Israel | Ihsan Alkhatib with Murray State

In addition to those killed, officials say more than 3,700 people have been wounded.

