Heartland Post-Season Sports results from Monday 10/9

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are Heartland Sports Post-Season results from Monday, October 9.

Class 4 Girls District 1 Golf

**Jackson Girls golf team finished 3rd at Class 4 Dist. 1 Tournament

**Jackson qualified all 5 golfers for State

Class 3 District 1 Golf

**Poplar Bluff qualified two golfers for State**

**Notre Dame qualified two golfers for State**

Class 2 Sectional Tennis

Webster Groves-5

Notre Dame-1

Class 1 Sectional Tennis

Kennett with Holcomb-4

Ursuline Academy-5

**2-time defending State Champion Kennett with Holcomb has 60 match win streak snapped**

**Kennett with Holcomb will compete in the singles State Tournament this weekend**

H.S. Softball

Jackson-12

Kelly-1

**Jackson wins SEMO Conference Softball Championship**

**Jackson finishes regular season 30-5 will host Fox Thursday in District**

