‘Haunted Illusions,’ a night of magic by Three Rivers College

A night of spectacular magic at Tinnin Theater.
By Spencer Wareing
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College Patrons of the Arts present their “Haunted Illusions” Halloween event on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

The event will take place at the Tinnin Theater.

“Haunted Illusions” is a thrilling night filled with laughter, tricks, and treats. With a performance from one of the top touring illusionists in the country, this incredible night of magic is a Halloween celebration for the whole family. The Three Rivers College is committed to southeast Missouri’s educational opportunities and quality of life, and will captivate families with dazzling spells, uproarious comedy, and audience participation that gets all the ghosts, ghouls, and goblins into the act.

Tickets are $15, available online at tinnin.ticketleap.com and at the door, space permitting. All seats reserved.

This event is sponsored by Midwest Bank.

Visit or contact Three Rivers College Communications Department at trcc.edu or (573-840-9660).

